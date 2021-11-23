The Biden administration filed a motion overnight Tuesday asking a federal appeals court to lift a pause on its vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, arguing that delaying its implementation could lead to increased hospitalizations and lives lost.

"Simply put, delaying the Standard would likely cost many lives per day, in addition to large numbers of hospitalizations, other serious health effects, and tremendous expenses," the Biden administration wrote in its filing to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. "That is a confluence of harms of the highest order."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.