FLORIDA — Thanksgiving is just days away and if you’re headed to Publix to shop for your family feast, be aware you can only buy a limited number of certain items, including some holiday staples.
The grocery chain is putting purchasing limits on certain items because of ongoing supply chain issues and increased holiday demand. The company said the limits are an effort to “best serve the majority of our customers.”
Customers are limited to buying two of any individual item listed below:
- Canned cranberry sauce
- Jarred gravy
- Canned pie filling
- Canola and vegetable oil
- Cream cheese
- Bacon
- Rolled breakfast sausage
- Paper napkins
- Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery
- Bath tissue
- Refrigerated snacks such as Lunchable type items
- Sports drinks
- Aseptic type juices like Capri-suns
- Canned cat food (variety packs)
- Refrigerated pet food