Group 1 Automotive has closed on the purchase of all Prime Automotive Group assets, including its 27 dealerships, three collision centers and real estate, according to a press release. Prime Automotive has six locations in Saco and Scarborough. The sale was announced last week.

Based in Houston, Group 1 owns and operates 217 automotive dealerships, 287 franchises and 52 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

"We are pleased to add these great brands and new teammates to our company," Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer said.



The $880 million sale comes the same day as a settlement between Prime Automotive and ousted CEO David Rosenberg.

Rosenberg was fired after reporting concerns over the financial dealings of Prime Automative’s parent company, GPB Capital Holdings. In February, executives associated with CPB Capital were arrested and charged with fraud.

Rosenberg’s suit alleged that CPB Capital did not buy back his ownership stake as it was outlined in his employment contract.