ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new hair salon in Rochester wants to bring attention to local, Black-owned businesses.

It's a story that’s decades in the making.

Bukiyah Thompson started her career in the building at 626 Lake Avenue. Now she's handing down the salon to her daughter Shylan.

“I’ve been here for decades, now my daughter is doing hair,” Bukiyah Thompson said. "Hopefully, god willing, we can get more decades.”

The Thompson family hopes the salon can become a one-stop shop for the community.

“You can come get your hair done, your lashes, you can buy clothes, get your makeup done,” Shylan said about the services offered at Decades Beauty Bar and Boutique.

Community members came out to support the salon during a grand opening party Sunday afternoon and got a chance to look at the remodeled salon.

For Shylan, running the salon is exciting and a little nerve-wracking. But she says she's ready to make a name for herself as a local Black business owner in Rochester.

“It’s overwhelming to have this opportunity,” Shylan said. "But also I’m blessed because it got it passed down to me. That means a lot.”