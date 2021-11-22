ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One Rochester business owner is sharing his perspective on how he feels the city's recent emergency order to allow the police chief to close businesses.

Devon Crittenden of Bobo's Chicken Shack said he understands the measure and feels for those who have been affected.

"Punishing them is not going to solve the violence," Crittenden said.

He believes it's important for businesses to take a hard stance when a conflict is emerging at their establishment.

"I support Black businesses,” he said. “I support all businesses. I want to see them all win but you got to communicate with these people that are hurting your business. You got to pause them, pause business. Be like, hold on, we aren’t doing this right now. You know what I mean. You can't respect it. You all go. You all find somewhere else to party."

Crittenden also pleaded with those who find themselves in disputes to cool off and let God handle it before it escalates into violence, because he says the consequences aren't worth it.

"Prison ain't cool,” Crittenden said. “I can't be around a bunch of men. You know what I'm saying. No, I'm going to go to work. I can be around a bunch of people over there."

Police announced Friday that the Black Bear Pub on West Ridge Road and El Cuchifrito Restaurant and Lounge on Norton Street have both been closed.

Once closed, the business will be required to stay closed until the order is no longer in effect. The emergency order and state of emergency will remain in effect until Dec. 12 and can be renewed.