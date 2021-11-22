YADKIN VALLEY, N.C. — Winemakers across North Carolina have brought everything from the vines to the barrels in preparation for winter temperatures.

Joey Medaloni, owner of Medaloni Cellars, has been making wine for 10 years, and he explains winter is one of the most important seasons, because that's when the flavoring process takes place after everything has been brought from the vines to the barrels in preparation for freezing temperatures.

"What I'm doing today is just pulling some samples from each of the barrels. I know it's a terrible job that you have to try these once a month," Medaloni said.

Once he pulls samples from the barrels, he takes them to his lab to make the blends.

"Trying to find the perfect blend to make that wine just right," Medaloni explained.

Medaloni said it's a slow process, and it takes one year to make white wine and two years to make red, but he emphasizes it's very rewarding once he finds that perfect blend.

"It's just amazing to be able to take something from the vine to the barrel to the bottle, and it's actually made right here in North Carolina, and it's something you can do all over the world, and we all do it the exact same way," Medaloni emphasized.

Medaloni is excited that winemaking is expanding in North Carolina, because it's now home to more than 500 vineyards and nearly 200 wineries.

"I'm so excited to see what it's going to be like for the next 10 years. I mean already it's probably doubled how many wineries we have in North Carolina, and it's probably going to triple in the next 10 years," Medaloni said.

He says about 30% of the wine he sells is shipped to other states, and he's confident that amount will only continue to grow.