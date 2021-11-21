ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend marked the start of what experts say will be a much busier Thanksgiving travel week than last year.

Travel and booking numbers in the Orlando area, one of nation’s top holiday travel destinations, are nearing levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Need To Know The holiday travel season started Friday



The number of people traveling this week is expected to rise 13% from 2020, AAA says



Lower staffing levels at airports could cause some travel issues, industry experts say



Travel and booking numbers in Orlando are nearing 2019 levels, officials say

Nationwide, more than 53 million Americans are expected to be traveling this week, up 13% from last year, according to AAA forecasts.

More than 2 million people passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday, the highest for a single day since the pandemic started, the Transportation Security Administration reported. Friday marked the first day of the Thanksgiving travel season.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to see even higher numbers, according to AAA.

Lower levels in staffing, however, are causing backups, and in some cases leading to flight cancellations, in airports.

"So we're seeing a lot of scrambling by the airlines, and it's going to continue heading into the holiday season," according to Willis Orlando,​ senior product operations specialist for Scott's Cheap Flights.

Andrew Gross of AAA said it best to leave early.

“If you can leave Wednesday before noon, that's great,” Gross said. “Or one of the best travel days and if you're only going on kind of a close-in trip, leave Thanksgiving morning."

​As of Nov. 7, Thanksgiving flight bookings had been up 78% from that point last year, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.​

Based on the latest data from Visit Florida, Orlando International Airport has the highest passenger count of any airport this quarter at 5.3 million, up 200% from last year.