KENOSHA, Wis. — One of the biggest concerns among small business owners in Kenosha is that the outcome of the Rittenhouse trial would bring about unrest. The night of the verdict and the day after seemed to still be mostly peaceful in Kenosha.

Oliver's Bakery in Kenosha is one small business that was impacted by the unrest last summer. It has been a staple in the community for 70 years.

Owner, Anne Benson, said she hopes things get back to normal after this trial has impacted her operations.

“I noticed that people are in a, 'Well let's wait and see,' type of mode,” said Benson.

Between the unrest in Kenosha last year and the impacts of covid added on to that, Benson said they’ve been doing what they can to keep moving forward.

“Everybody is still functioning and of course they want donuts to make your day brighter” she said.

It hasn’t always been easy, especially in 2020, but through the struggles, she said the community showed up like never before.

“I hit a tight patch but honestly this community came back and supported me,” said Benson. “They are my hero.”

She said they had to board top the bakery last summer, but after re-opening, the community came out after Benson put out a call for support.

“That same weekend I had people out the door and around the block because they wanted a business that has been here for 70 years to remain,” she said.

Although the trial may have stopped some from coming into the bakery, things are starting to get back on track.

“Parties are still happening,” said Benson. “We still have a nice amount of cake orders for this week so I'm hoping that everyone stays positive.”

Now that the trial is finally over, Benson said she wants to put all of this all in the past and move forward.

“We are not gonna allow it happened last time to happen again because we are a community that supports and loves each other,” she said. “We just want to keep thriving and be the community that we always were.”