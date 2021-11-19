Vice President Kamala Harris was in Ohio Friday afternoon to promote the infrastructure deal signed by President Joe Biden earlier this week.

What You Need To Know Vice President Harris the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday to tout the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden on Monday





Ohio is slated to receive $9.2 billion in federal-aid highway apparition programs; Nearly 1,400 bridges and 5,000 miles of highways in Ohio are in poor condition, according to the White House



Harris thanked Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who was the lead GOP negotiator on the bipartisan bill

Harris toured the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 along with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Following the tour, Harris delivered remarks on how the deal will benefit Ohioans.

“This law will put more Americans to work in good union jobs," Harris told the gathered crowd.

“Our bipartisan infrastructure law is part one of two," referring to the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better social spending and climate change bill, which passed the House on Friday. "We are determined to lower the cost of living for working people in America.”

The @VP spoke for about 14 minutes here in Columbus before roughly 100 attendees. pic.twitter.com/srsmxYhNrL — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) November 19, 2021

The legislation had the support of both of Ohio’s U.S. senators, including Sen. Rob Portman, who was the lead GOP negotiator on the bill. The bill passed the Senate in August with 19 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats. Portman was among those who Harris thanked for supporting the legislation.

“I appreciate the work you did to make clear that certain things shouldn't be partisan, particularly when we're talking about supporting working men and women of America," Harris said about Portman, who is not seeking re-election in 2022.

Although only 13 Republican members of the U.S. House voted in favor, Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez was among them.

Nearly 1,400 bridges and 5,000 miles of highways in Ohio are in poor condition, according to the White House. Under the package, the state will receive $9.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $483 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

The law also will also fund a number of public works projects, including port, railroad and public transit infrastructure, safe drinking water and broadband expansion.

Earlier in the day, Harris was briefly the acting president while Biden underwent a colonoscopy during a routine physical.