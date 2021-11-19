CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you hear the sound of a generator that means Angel Tarrier is nearby hard at work.

What You Need To Know

Angel Tarrier launched the Freedom Market in 2020 but had to close it down after losing a temporary space

The market is designed to provide a space for small businesses to set up and make money

Tarrier is looking to set up the Freedom Market near Brookshire Freeway and I-85

Tarrier started her business Funnel to Heaven two years ago after realizing she didn’t like being a chemist.

“I was in industry, and I hated it, and so my husband always wanted to do funnel cakes,” she said.

Funnel cakes turned into cheesecakes and brownies, and soon she added frozen lemonades to the mix.

But running her business brought out some challenges.

“People are always going to these pop-ups where they are paying a lot of money to show up, and then there’s no customers or no traffic, and I’m like how do we fix that?” Tarrier said.

Tarrier found the answer in a large piece of land located just off Brookshire Freeway and I-85.

Her plan is to relaunch the Freedom Market, a space for small business owners. She’d started last year, but was forced to shut down after they lost their temporary location

“I said this is a perfect opportunity to get everybody together to come sell together because if we have more than one person, if it’s a lot of tents up, people are going to stop and be like, 'hey what’s going on,'” she said.

Tarrier said the need for this space will help businesses without a location be seen and make money.

“You pay more money to set up, even if it’s a free set up, by doing your prep and everything you put into bringing with you that you’re in the hole by the time you leave,” she said.

Now that Tarrier has found a space, she’s excited for her business and others to gain the attention they’ve been working to get.

Tarrier said the owner of the space is willing to keep the market there for a year to see how things go.

She’s working to get a permit from the city and raise the initial capital to get things up and running.