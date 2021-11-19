The term “buy local” has been associated with a growing trend of rebelling against industrialized food production for years, and with the Thanksgiving holiday rapidly approaching, Mainers are taking the trend to heart — particularly when sourcing some of the more traditional trappings of the holiday table.

“It’s a food-centered holiday, so the appreciation of food is front and center,” said Tim Waring, associate professor at the school of economics and the Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine.

Mainers have been buying more and more locally sourced food in recent years, choosing to visit farmers’ markets or food co-ops, he said.

Municipalities have taken note in the form of new rules allowing local farmers to sell or even give away produce without some of the same legal constraints that a large chain of grocery stores might have, he said.

Most notable, Waring said, was Question 3 on the state referendum this year, which asked voters to approve a constitutional amendment declaring the right for individuals to grow, raise and/or harvest their own food. The question passed with 60% of the vote.

“Generally, there has been a growing trend of local production of local food,” he said.

The interest, he said, points to a shift in how Americans look at where their food comes from, moving away from mass-produced foodstuffs to something more akin to the European food culture of forming a personal relationship with a local food producer.

“People derive satisfaction from knowing where it’s coming from,” he said.

Going somewhere other than the traditional local grocery store to find locally produced food takes a little more work, Waring said, but the coronavirus pandemic has, in many ways, prompted people to do that work.

“A lot of people during the pandemic had more time,” he said.

Indeed, as Spectrum News has found, it’s possible to find sources of the most common Thanksgiving foods from dealers and farmers based entirely in the Pine Tree State.

For the turkey, Pauline Henderson, owner of Pine Tree Poultry in New Sharon, has been producing the popular Thanksgiving table centerpiece since 2015, and interest this year, via wholesale, retail and individual sales, she said, has been better than ever.

“We found this year that our orders came in earlier,” she said.

Henderson said she expects to sell as many as 1,100 birds for Thanksgiving alone. Of course, the turkey needs side dishes to go with it. Ryan Clarke, co-owner of Marr Pond Farm in Sangerville, has been selling butternut squash for the past six years. He said he sells primarily to farmers’ markets in Waterville and Orono, and this year he estimates he will sell 1,000 pounds of the popular gourds.

“It sells pretty well,” he said. “It’s a classic.”

In Dresden, Jan Goranson, co-owner of Goranson Farm, knows all about potatoes. She said her farm has been operating for more than 60 years, and she is particularly proud of the Kennebec potatoes.

“They’re just all-purpose,” she said. “They can be used in all sorts of different ways.”

Goranson said her farm brings the potatoes to farmers’ markets regularly, 100 pounds at a time.

“Those have been super popular,” she said.

The farm also grows sweet potatoes and has been doing that for at least eight years. She said the farm will sell “a few thousand pounds” of the orange tubers at Thanksgiving.

And one cannot forget the cranberry sauce. At Lynch Hill Farms in Harrington, co-owner Courtney Hammon said he has been producing cranberries since 1989, leading to lots of customers during the holiday season.

“It’s our busiest time,” he said. “We’re seeing big demand.”

This year, he said, the farm will sell as much as 12,000 pounds of the berries, not to mention products the farm produces based on cranberries, such as cranberry vinegar, jams and, of course, cranberry sauce.

Hammon said the farm sells cranberries all over the state, but this year a large number of orders are coming in from as far away as Alaska, California and Florida.

“Our online sales are through the roof,” he said.

Most Thanksgiving dinners would not be complete without a pie.

Erin Lynch, director of operations at Rosemont Market & Bakery in Portland, said the bakery bakes hundreds of pies in the week leading up to Thanksgiving. Last year, she said, the bakery sold 600 of them, and this year she is expecting to sell 1,000 blueberry, bourbon pecan, apple and pumpkin pies.

Lynch said people are coming into the store to buy the pies off the shelves, and pre-ordering through the bakery’s online platform. Sales, she said, have been brisk.

“They’re going smashingly,” she said.