ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — The Ashe County Christmas tree is heading to the White House.

It's an honor Beau Estes and his father, Rusty Estes, have received three times.

"It's great. It's an honor to do and it's always great to do it with your family," Beau Estes, co-owner of Peak Farms, said.

It's those memories that keep them wanting more.

This year, Beau Estes is getting another one of their trees shipped to the nation's capital. He has been working with his dad for around 18 years. He went to pursue other careers years ago but always knew he would be back.

"It's always been the family business, and they have always been a part of my life," Beau Estes said.

Christmas trees are part of his wife Amanda Estes' life as well. She is a teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary School.

Her students come to the lot every year and put tags on trees. Those tags ask those who receive the tree to write them back and let them know where it landed. This is a fun way students can learn about maps.

"A first- or second-grader at Blue Ridge Elementary has tagged this tree. We would like to know its final destination," Amanda Estes said.

This White House tree will arrive in Washington this week.