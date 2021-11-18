What goes together better than Thanksgiving turkey and an official pardon from the President of the United States?
How about Peanut Butter and Jelly?
On Thursday, the world was introduced to the two fine, feathered fowl friends at a press conference at the famed Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington.
The two turkeys even enjoyed a relaxing stay at the hotel, complete with jumping on the bed!
The birds hail from Jasper, Indiana, and each weighs about 40 pounds, Phil Seger, the chair of the National Turkey Federation, said at a press conference. They were raised by turkey grower Andrea Welp.
"Raising the presidential turkey flock has really been a lot of fun this year," Welp said at the press conference. "With another year of uncertainties with a pandemic, this project has really been something to look forward to and a joy to be able to participate in."
A number of members of Indiana's congressional delegation were on hand to welcome the turkeys to Washington, including Reps. Greg Pence, Victoria Spartz and Larry Bucshon, who represents the birds' home district.
"Some may say that I'm biased, but there's no doubt that Indiana's eighth district has the best turkeys in the country," Bucshon said.
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun called Peanut Butter and Jelly "the two luckiest turkeys in the country, maybe."
The Hoosier state is the fourth-largest producer of turkey in the United States, according to Indiana Rep. Spartz.
As in any other year, the president will host two turkeys, choosing one official Thanksgiving turkey to pardon and the other serving as an alternate. Both will then be taken back to their home state to live out the rest of their days at Purdue University.
The modern tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates back to the 1940s, but the event's history has been traced back to President Abraham Lincoln, when his son Tad supposedly asked for the family’s Christmas turkey to be spared from their meal.
Last year, President Donald Trump officially pardoned an Iowa fowl named Corn.
“We’re here to continue a beloved annual tradition,” Trump said last year. “Thanksgiving is a special day for turkeys. Probably, for the most part, not a very good one, when you think about it."
The pardon is set to take place on Friday. This is the first since President Joe Biden took office.
Spectrum News' Austin Landis contributed to this report.