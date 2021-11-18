What goes together better than Thanksgiving turkey and an official pardon from the President of the United States?

How about Peanut Butter and Jelly?

The two fine, feathered fowl friends hail from Jasper, Indiana, and each weighs about 40 pounds



As in any other year, the president will host two turkeys, choosing one official Thanksgiving turkey to pardon and the other serving as an alternate



The pardon, the first since President Joe Biden took office earlier this year, will take place on Friday

Meet Peanut Butter and Jelly, the turkeys who will be pardoned by @POTUS tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/36XjavdIlm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 18, 2021

The two turkeys even enjoyed a relaxing stay at the hotel, complete with jumping on the bed!

Sometimes you’ve just gotta jump on the bed! Thanks, @WillardHotel, for welcoming the National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate from Indiana. pic.twitter.com/TSw9W7gfb6 — National Turkey Federation (@natlturkeyfed) November 18, 2021

The birds hail from Jasper, Indiana, and each weighs about 40 pounds, Phil Seger, the chair of the National Turkey Federation, said at a press conference. They were raised by turkey grower Andrea Welp.

"Raising the presidential turkey flock has really been a lot of fun this year," Welp said at the press conference. "With another year of uncertainties with a pandemic, this project has really been something to look forward to and a joy to be able to participate in."

Great to meet the National Thanksgiving Turkeys — Peanut Butter & Jelly — from the great state of Indiana! 🤠🦃



Wonderful to see Hoosiers leading this holiday tradition.



Thank you @natlturkeyfed Chairman Phil Seger, turkey grower Andrea Welp & Farbest Farms for your great work! pic.twitter.com/5JDdINClG9 — Rep. Greg Pence (@RepGregPence) November 18, 2021

A number of members of Indiana's congressional delegation were on hand to welcome the turkeys to Washington, including Reps. Greg Pence, Victoria Spartz and Larry Bucshon, who represents the birds' home district.

"Some may say that I'm biased, but there's no doubt that Indiana's eighth district has the best turkeys in the country," Bucshon said.

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun called Peanut Butter and Jelly "the two luckiest turkeys in the country, maybe."

Introducing this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkeys… “Peanut Butter and Jelly!” These turkeys were grown in my hometown of Jasper, IN and will be pardoned by President Biden tomorrow. @natlturkeyfed pic.twitter.com/jhtSgtAvAk — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) November 18, 2021

The Hoosier state is the fourth-largest producer of turkey in the United States, according to Indiana Rep. Spartz.

🦃🦃 It was my pleasure welcoming Peanut Butter & Jelly, the Welp family, and the Seger family of Farbest Farms at the @natlturkeyfed’s “Meet the Turkeys” event today! Indiana is the fourth largest producer of turkey in the United States. pic.twitter.com/Q3YBD2Jzko — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) November 18, 2021

The modern tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates back to the 1940s, but the event's history has been traced back to President Abraham Lincoln, when his son Tad supposedly asked for the family’s Christmas turkey to be spared from their meal.

Last year, President Donald Trump officially pardoned an Iowa fowl named Corn.

“We’re here to continue a beloved annual tradition,” Trump said last year. “Thanksgiving is a special day for turkeys. Probably, for the most part, not a very good one, when you think about it."

Spectrum News' Austin Landis contributed to this report.