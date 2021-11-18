ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Do you have any projects around your house that you can't afford, but have plenty of time on your hands?

A concept called Time Banking may be your answer.

Time Banking dates back to the 1980s and involves the idea that time can be like currency.

Now, a St. Petersburg group has brought the concept to life with an online community that allows you to help others, bank the time you spend, then use it like currency to get help on things you need done.

"We use time as currency."

BJ Andryuski is the founder of St. Pete Time Bank, a non-profit organization that uses software to track your time, then puts it into an online bank that you can spend within the community.

"If I have a need, I can put a request out in the software and then somebody responds to that request and says, 'oh, I can do that for you'," said Andryuski.

When we caught up with Andryuski this week in St. Petersburg, she was at the home of Melissa Holbrook, a fellow Time Banker.

Holbrook was working with a team to compost spoiling food from a local food pantry.

The time volunteers gave for the project will go into their time banks, and can be used for help on their own projects.

"Pretty much anything that you would need done in your life that you would ordinarily pay someone for, you can reach out to someone in the Time Bank community and have them come over and help you," said Holbrook."

The Time Banking community is growing everyday, now popping up in cities big and small nationwide.

The Pandemic spiked interest in the cashless movement in the past year.

The kind of work available in the Time Bank can vary based on members and location.

For more information on the St. Pete Time Bank, visit here.