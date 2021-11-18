PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many consumers are heading out to the store to get their turkeys.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, turkey production is down by more than 1 million pounds from this time last year, with frozen turkey production down 24%.

Bruce Gaffka, owner of Gaff’s Quality Meat in Port Orange, is known for his turkeys and placed his order for fresh Amish brand turkeys right after Independence Day. But this year, he said his customers are ordering earlier than ever.

“This will be our first year since 1981 when I’ve been in control, and actually, if I probably date back to my father's time in 1947, it will probably be the first time that we’ve sold out of turkeys,” Gaffka said.

He was busy keeping track of pre-orders on his wall of turkeys, which more than a week ahead of the big day was already 90% full.

“This will be the biggest Thanksgiving we’ve ever had … because we are going to sell out,” said Gaffka, pointing to the orders lining his walls.

He ordered 600 turkeys in July, but suppliers have let him know he won’t be able to order any extra like he usually does.

“That 600 mark usually gives us a handful of leftovers, so at the end of the holiday we might have, I don’t know, 10 to 15 left over,” Gaffka said. “This particular year, we are unable to add to the order so we will sell out this year.”

According to the USDA, supply issues and cuts to turkey production that were already in the works have also caused the price of the birds to rise.

“We are looking at maybe over 20 cents a pound over last,” Gaffka said.

Gaffka is thrilled with the prospect of selling out.

“Of course we are excited, that is why we come to work all the time is to sell the product,” he said.

But the idea of turning away customers and losing potential sales is a disappointing one.

“When we answer the phone and have to say no, that is not a friendly word for us,” Gaffka said. “Saying no is not — (for) any businessman — that is not what we do. We want to say yes, that we can take care of you, but I don’t think we are going to have to say no that often either.”

Even though his store will run out of turkeys, Gaffka said he is confident there will be enough supply for people to find a bird elsewhere. The only issue they may run into is finding the size they want, as smaller turkeys are being increasingly harder to come by, he said.