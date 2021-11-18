FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Is your belly ready for some good ole comfort food? Fairport's got you covered because for the first time since March 29, 2020, Riki's Family Restaurant is open.

Busy is exactly what George Demkos was hoping for after he and his son-in-law John Dembeyiotis closed Riki’s Restaurant at the start of the pandemic. The temporary closure was not expected to last 20 months, but they’re back.

"I love it. I love it," George said. "It doesn’t get any better than this. It’s beautiful."

The restaurant space itself received a facelift, the first major renovation since it opened about 30 years. There are new booths, flooring and Fairport murals.

"We did not expect it to take so long. There were a lot of delays, so absolutely, we missed them. We missed all our customers," said John Dembeyiotis.

Let's talk food. The eggs, pancakes, hash and, of course, service, is all smiles. Riki regulars are thrilled.

“It was awesome. I had a meat and cheese omelette with home fries and coffee,” said Ted Terrell from Fairport.

“The philly cheesesteak omelette is the best. Oh my God. It was fantastic,” said Mauro Bobbo from Fairport.

Riki’s Family Restaurant is open Tuesday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.