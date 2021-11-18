SANFORD, Fla. — Shantell Williams says fewer weekday customers and rising food prices at her soul food restaurant, Shantell's Just Until, have led to financial problems, and banks have not been forgiving.

“The banks are like — they see us going up and down, and they’re like, 'No, we don’t want to do that,” Williams said. “And I’m like, 'No, I’m going to make it,' but they don’t go off that faith.”

She said she’s not usually the type to ask for help, but helping others — like when she gave free meals to first responders and nurses at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — helped allow her to ask for help in return.

“You can’t give with your hands closed, so if you don’t receive when someone has that blessing for you — that made me ask too,” Williams said. “I was grateful, happy and sad at the same time.”

But to save her business, Williams may have to give up something she loves.

She’s raffling off her motorcycle, the one she has driven through 48 states, asking $25 per raffle ticket.

“This is the therapy that I think keeps me going and that keeps the food tasting better, because when I get on this bike, I can think about only this motorcycle,” Williams said.

Adam Rysdyk stopped by to support the restaurant.

“I’m trying to get all my friends to come out here," he said. "Hopefully, one of us can win it, and we plan on just letting her keep it. Nobody should have to give up their bike for a business, especially in the times we’re in.”

Williams said if she does lose her bike to the raffle’s winner, it will hurt.

“Just not to have that for a moment is going to mean something, but the fact that I’ll have the restaurant will mean everything,” she said.