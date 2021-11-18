CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Piedmont Airlines operates roughly 400 regional flights a day, many of them originating or passing through Charlotte Douglas International Airport. One-fourth of Piedmont's flight attendants are based in the Queen City, and at the end of October those flight attendants voted to go on strike for higher pay.

What You Need To Know

Piedmont Airlines flight attendants voted to go on strike over wages

Piedmont Airlines flight attendants protested outside Charlotte Douglas International Airport to draw attention to their low wages

Contract negotiations have been going on for three years

Flight attendants, such as Susan Lamar, said they do the same job and go on as many flights as flight attendants on major routes.

“We’re doing the same job but for much less pay,” Lamar said.

Lamar was part of a group of flight attendants that protested outside Charlotte Douglas International Airport to bring attention to their low wages.

According to the Association of Flight Attendants, contract negotiations have been ongoing for three years. The last contract Piedmont Airlines offered flight attendants included a small pay increase but higher health premiums that would lead to flight attendants making less money than they do now.

Flight attendants must continue a mandatory cooling down period, and then go through mediation. If those fail, they will strike.