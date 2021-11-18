BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line has updated its COVID-19 vaccine policy to require all passengers 5 years old and up to be fully vaccinated for any sailings starting Jan. 13, according to the company's web site.

Disney Cruise Lines accepts Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines fully vaccinated as 14 days after receiving:

A single dose of an accepted 1-dose vaccine

The second dose of an accepted 2-dose vaccine

The full series of an active (not placebo) COVID-19 vaccine in the US-based AstraZeneca or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials

The second dose of any “mix and match” combination of accepted COVID-19 vaccines (administered at least 17 days apart)

Previously, passengers 12 years old and up had to be vaccinated.

Children 4 years old and under must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken between three and days and 24 hours before their sail date, according to Disney's web site. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test.

Children ages 5 through 11 can use the testing option in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before Jan. 13.