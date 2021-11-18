CINCINNATI — It’s about that time to get your holiday shopping checked off the to-do list. One toy store said it’s better to get it done sooner rather than later, especially this year.

What You Need To Know Many people are getting a head start on holiday shopping this year



At King Arthur's Court, a local toy store in Cincinnati, they've seen more holiday shoppers early this year than usual



That's because they believe people are worried about supply chain issues impacting their shopping



King Arthur's Court said since they are a locally-owned store, they are impacted by supply chain shortages as much as the big box store

​​​Rob Kearney has always loved the holiday season.

“I have always looked forward toward Christmas," Kearney said.

He even gets in the spirit a little early.

“I start playing Mariah Carey Nov. 1," he said.

Kearney kind of has to be in the holiday spirit though as a manager of King Arthur’s Court toy store in Cincinnati.

He said a lot of people have started to get a head start on their holiday shopping this year.

“People are like 'I’m starting early' and I’m like — there’s been a lot more people. It’s been one of those years," Kearney said.

That’s because Kearney believes customers are worried about supply this year.

“People are nervous about supply chain issues that have been happening," he said. "They’re seeing the empty shelves in the big box stores and I feel like that’s causing a little bit of a panic and people are worried about being able to get the gifts underneath the trees.”

Kearney said for local stores like King Arthur’s Court, there’s not much to worry about.

“Since we’re a small, independent, family-owned toy store, we are able to adjust quicker than the big box stores are," he said.

But while that may put you at ease, Kearney said to still get a head start

“If you see that item that you’re looking for, go ahead and grab it now," he said. "Don’t count on it being there in mid-December.”