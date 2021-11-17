Sunday River Resort is kicking off ski season

Sunday River Resort announced on Wednesday it will open for the season on Thursday at 9 a.m. for New England passholders, Ikon passholders and New England five-day and Maine four-day ticket-holders. The mountain will open to the general public Sunday.

We're back baby! We're open for the season starting at 9AM tomorrow for Passholders, Ikon pass, and ticket packs on Locke Mountain. Lift ticket access will be available starting this Sunday. Find out more in our Mountain Report: https://t.co/GCHkxERs44 pic.twitter.com/OGItizfZSq — Sunday River (@sundayriver) November 17, 2021

This week’s chilly temperatures made for favorable snow-making conditions. In a press release, the resort said it has been running 225 snow guns and has built up enough snow to open the slopes.



“I am incredibly proud of the hard work our team has put in these past few weeks,” Sunday River’s General Manager, Brian Heon said. “We're always pushing to get our trails open as fast as possible for our passholders and loyal guests, and our team is making it happen”.

What’s open?

The resort plans to open its advanced terrain on the T2 and Upper Sunday Punch trails via the Locke Mountain Triple lift in Barker Basin. Plans to open additional terrain depends on weather and snow conditions.

Keep an eye on sundayriver.com and check the resort’s social media channels for the most up-to-date information.

Ticket packs and day tickets are available on Sunday River’s website.