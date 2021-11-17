Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two charges of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

What You Need To Know Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two charges of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol



Bannon faces two charges of contempt of Congress for not abiding by the panel's subpoena for documents and testimony about the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol



Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, in addition to fines ranging from $100 to $1,000



The House voted in October to hold Bannon in contempt for defying the subpoena from the Select Committee investigating the violent insurrection, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election

The pleadings in the case came just days after Bannon surrendered to federal authorities in Washington, D.C. Bannon faces two charges of contempt of Congress for not abiding by the panel's subpoena for documents and testimony about the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, in addition to fines ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Bannon agreed to the pre-trial conditions of his release, including notifying the government should he travel outside of the district and continued surrender of his passport, which the government already possessed. Prosecutors did not seek to detain Bannon ahead of his arraignment, meaning he did not have to post bail, although he must check in weekly with the court by phone.

Bannon was set to be arraigned on Thursday, but opted to not have his charges read out loud by the judge in open court, so it is unclear whether that formal hearing will take place.

The House voted in October to hold Bannon in contempt for defying the subpoena from the Select Committee investigating the violent insurrection, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

Before entering the FBI field office in Washington, D.C. to surrender to authorities, a defiant Bannon told reporters stationed outside: "We're taking down the Biden regime."

An equally defiant Bannon emerged from the court hearing Monday afternoon, saying: “We're gonna go on the offense. We're tired of playing defense.”

"I'm telling you right now, this is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden," he pledged.

“You see these signs right here, and the guys over here, saying insurrection and all that?” Bannon, who was greeted by several calls of “traitor” after his hearing, continued, referencing a small group of protesters gathered nearby. “That's what this country is about. It's freedom of speech. They got their opinions, we have our opinions.”

David Schoen, a member of Bannon’s defense team, clarified that they would “challenge [this case] affirmatively,” saying he advised Bannon “not to show up to Congress” after lawmakers requested he be deposed. Schoen maintained that all communications between his client and former president Donald Trump are covered under executive privilege, a murky legal precedent at the crux of the contempt charges against Bannon.

Schoen is a familiar face in the Trump world: He represented the former president during his second impeachment trial in front of the U.S. Senate following the events of Jan. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.