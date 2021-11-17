Starbucks is getting into the holiday spirit with a one-day-only offer: Buy any special holiday or fall drink, and get a limited-edition reusable cup in exchange.

The offer is available at all participating Starbucks locations only on Nov. 18. Customers can order their beverages in-store, on the app or through UberEats to get the reusable red cup, which is made with 50% recycled materials and features a red background adorned with shimmering ribbon across a starry sky.

Customers can order any of these fall or holiday drinks (hot, iced or blended) while supplies last:

Apple Crisp Macchiato

Caramel Brulee Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Hot Chocolate

Irish Cream Cold Brew

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte

Toasted White Hot Chocolate

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

The promotion is part of Starbucks’ commitment to cut its water, waste and carbon footprints in half by 2030, an initiative the coffee chain announced last year. The company has since increased its plant-based menu offerings and has shifted towards greener materials for its lids and cups.

“The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals,” Brady Brewer, chief marketing officer for Starbucks, wrote in a statement.

This is the fourth year Starbucks has included the red reusable cup giveaway as part of its holiday promotions. Starbucks’ popular “red cup season” also sees the company debut themed paper cups, which this year were designed with “classic shades of red, green and white with hints of frosty lilac,” per the company website.

This year’s holiday cups also feature a gift tag on the back with room for a “cheerful message” on each.