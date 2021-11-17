CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An Italian grocery store in North Carolina is being forced to make the tough decision to raise its prices as food costs continue to rise.

The latest report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows wholesale prices for beef are up 57%, eggs are up 39% and flour is up 29% from a year ago





Data from the Consumer Price Index shows household food prices are up 4.6% over the past year

Dylan George basically grew up at Pasta & Provisions' Myer’s Park location in Charlotte. His father moved from Boston to open the store in 1992.

“Throughout our childhood, we would work here,” George said. “We’d pack ravioli, help put stuff in bags … whatever was needed.”

George helps his parents look over three locations in the Queen City as general manager.

“When you go to work every day you’re working with your friends, your family,” George said. “Half of what we talk about is all jokes.”

But a dramatic rise in costs to keep the family business running is no joke. Because of supply chain issues, almost everything they buy has gone up at least 50% over the last year, George says. The increase is forcing them to raise their menu prices.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” George said.

George says they don’t plan on raising the cost of their fresh-cut pasta.

“Everyone should be able to eat pasta at an affordable price,” George said.

But everything they use to craft it has been priced up, according to George.

“The flour has gone up 25 to 30%,” George said. “We’re paying $40 for a case [of gloves] pre-pandemic … now we’re currently paying $160 for that same case.”

George says the price increases are also affecting the bags they use for packaging their pasta.

“Cost of the bags have gone up and getting them has been difficult,” George said.

This issue isn’t just affecting Pasta & Provisions. The latest data from the Consumer Price Index shows household food prices are up 4.6% over the past year, and items like meat, poultry and fish jumped 10.5% on average.

In an effort to be transparent, George says he let customers know about the decision to raise menu prices on social media. He says the response has been overwhelmingly supportive.

“I wasn’t expecting it like that,” George said. “We got more likes on that post than any post we’ve ever posted on Instagram.”

George doesn’t foresee closing their doors, but that hasn’t been the case for a lot of his friends in the industry. It’s why increasing some costs on their menu makes a big difference in keeping his family’s legacy alive.

“If the costs do continue to go up, there’s a breaking point,” George said. “But hopefully we don’t get to that point.”

Harry Bowen, an economics professor at Queens University of Charlotte, says skyrocketing food costs are largely caused by “supply chain disruption.”

Food producers are struggling with worker shortages, bottlenecks and transportation issues, he says. Demand has also increased after businesses ramped down production during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing a lag in inventory.

However, Bowen says he’s confident this is not the “new normal.”

“We’re observing a jump in prices because of these bottlenecks and other things,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean we’re going to get ongoing increases in the level of prices every year of 5 or 6%.”

Bowen says he expects prices to start declining by June 2022.