RALEIGH, N.C. – Many customers still feel safest getting together outside, and now, businesses can offer permanent outdoor seating.

Many business owners used parking spots and sidewalks to increase their seating options during the pandemic. But now, the City of Raleigh is building and installing outside seating platforms for them using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The city will use $500,000 from a portion of the American Rescue Plan funding to construct and install outdoor platforms

A "streetery" converts on-street parking spaces and is typically located outside of a business

Current temporary seating licenses are set to expire March 31, 2022. Moving forward, outdoor seating permits will be valid for one year and businesses will have the option to renew each year

Adam Eckhardt, Crank Arm Brewing Company co-owner and co-founder, got his outdoor seating platform about two weeks ago. The structure was originally used as the prototype so business owners could see what the outdoor seating platforms would look like. After working with the city, he says he will get to keep it.

“So far we have had a lot of positive feedback,” Eckhardt said. “I can't speak to the numbers quite yet, but visually it has seemed like we have more folks actually hanging out in the 'streetery.'”

The "streetery" sits right outside his doors, hugging the sidewalk. It's about 30 feet long and was delivered on a flatbed truck. Eckhardt says it's split into three sections, each weighing about 2,200 pounds.

“It's got to be safe for people coming through if they're sitting here and a car happens to tag it, it's gotta be able to stand up to it,” Eckhardt said.

Eckhardt and his staff have also created additional seating options for customers both outside and inside.

“You had to be super flexible during this whole thing if you wanted to survive as a business through the pandemic, so this is a great example,” Eckhardt said.

Businesses can apply online for the outdoor seating platforms. If owners are interested in creating their own custom streetery at their own expense, Raleigh city staff is in the works of developing an outdoor seating guide for them.

