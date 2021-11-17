Britney Jean Spears is celebrating the end of her nearly 14-year-long conservatorship, thanking fans for their tireless work on her behalf and hinting at possible plans she has for the future.

Last week, Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny ruled the conservatorship was no longer necessary and should be terminated in its entirety

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday with a series of updates on her life, captioning one photo that she is “thinking about having another baby” alongside a black-and-white stock photograph of a mother and her child’s feet.

Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The two divorced in 2007, soon before the court-ordered conservatorship was imposed on Britney in 2008.

In an explosive June hearing on termination of the conservatorship, Spears said she wanted to marry her then-boyfriend, personal trainer and model Sam Asghari, and have a baby, but the conservatorship would not allow her to.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she claimed during the hearing.

Spears and Asghari, who have been dating since 2016, have since become engaged -- and Asghari appears open to the idea of having a baby with his fiancée, as he commented on Spears’ post: “I hope [our daughter] has great calves like that! That genetic (sic) wouldn’t be coming from me.”

The “Circus” singer also shared a rare video of herself speaking directly to fans, saying she knows they are curious about her plans as a free woman. Spears, appearing to hint at a possible interview with Oprah, said it was “embarrassing” to admit all the ways she was controlled over the years, adding that it “still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me.”

“I've been in the conservatorship for thirteen years. It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in,” Spears said. “I’m just grateful honestly for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent … and owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles.”

“It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference,” she added.

Spears went on to address her fans and the Free Britney movement as a whole, saying it was thanks to their advocacy that her case gained widespread public attention.

“You guys rock. Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long,” she said, later adding: “And because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way.”

Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle would not have, in all likelihood, gained nearly as much public attention had it not been for the constant advocacy of her most ardent fans.

The #FreeBritney fight began almost immediately after her conservatorship was imposed, when fans created the site FreeBritney.net in 2009 to question why the arrangement was necessary.

But the larger movement happened almost by accident, thanks to a fan podcast launched by Tess Barker and Barbara Gray in 2017 dedicated to picking apart Britney Spears’ enigmatic Instagram presence.

Two years later, Barker and Gray received an anonymous tip from an alleged close member of Britney Spears’ inner circle, who claimed the singer was being held in a mental health facility against her will.

And so began the fight to free Britney Spears from her conservatorship.

That fight finally came to an end last Friday, when Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny ruled the conservatorship was no longer necessary and should be terminated in its entirety.

The ruling included certain conditions, including that a temporary conservator of Britney Spears' estate be allowed to execute trust documents as well as a health care directive and durable power of attorney on Spears’ behalf.