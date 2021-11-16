Outdoor dining has become increasingly popular since the start of the pandemic and even though it's getting cold outside, the city of Syracuse is making it happen.

Mayor Ben Walsh laid out new guidelines for outdoor dining during the winter months, with the goal to help local restaurants during a time where business usually declines. Walsh says the city will allow business owners to use outdoor cutouts and enclosures through the winter.

Restaurants and bars with approved outdoor sidewalk café permits can continue to offer outdoor seating on sidewalks until further notice.

Walsh also reminds businesses that they are responsible for clearing a 6-foot path from all snow on their sidewalks around café seating. The guidelines also allow businesses to continue the use of outdoor seating areas in parking spaces outside establishments.

The complete guide can be found on the city of Syracuse website.