Drugmaker Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its promising oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

If given the green light from U.S. regulators, the pill, known as PAXLOVID, would be the first of its kind to be authorized to treat the novel coronavirus.

Pfizer reported earlier this month that the pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by nearly 90% among high-risk adults.

"With more than 5 million deaths and countless lives impacted by this devastating disease globally, there is an urgent need for life-saving treatment options," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla wrote in a statement. "The overwhelming efficacy achieved in our recent clinical study of PAXLOVID, and its potential to help save lives and keep people out of the hospital if authorized, underscores the critical role that oral antiviral therapies could play in the battle against COVID-19."

"We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to get this potential treatment into the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the U.S. FDA on its review of our application, along with other regulatory agencies around the world," he added.

