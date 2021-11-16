Tuesday marks a new day for the city of Boston, one of America’s oldest and most historic cities.

Michelle Wu, who was elected earlier this month, was sworn in as the 56th mayor of Boston — the city's first woman, an Asian-American and person of color elected to lead the city.

“Boston was founded on a revolutionary promise that things don’t have to be as they always were,” Wu said in her address after her swearing-in. “That we can chart a new path for families now, and generations to come, rounded in justice and opportunity.”

Wu was elected to replace Marty Walsh, who left his role in March to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. Wu takes over from acting Mayor Kim Janey, who was the city's first Black and female mayor; Janey launched a bid to remain in the role, but finished fourth in the city's primary election and later endorsed Wu.

"I know that Boston is in good hands and I am so proud to call you Madam mayor," Janey said Tuesday before Wu's swearing-in.

Wu, a former member of the Boston City Council, pledged to get out of City Hall and “into our neighborhoods, block by block, street by street.”

“When we connect the power of city government to the force of our neighborhoods and communities, we see how much is possible for our city,” she said. “City government is special.”

“We are the level closest to the people, so we must do the big and the small,” Wu continued. “Every street light, every pothole, every park, every classroom lays the foundation for greater change. Not only is it possible for Boston to deliver basic city services and generational change, it is absolutely necessary in this moment.”

Now Wu has to try and accomplish the sweeping policy goals that she campaigned on, including a "fare-free" public transit system, which she sees as a boost to the city's economy and a way to combat climate change, as well as attempting to address rising housing costs in the city.

Wu's parents emigrated from Taiwan to the United States, and she told NBC News that her family never discussed politics growing up, and that it was "was not supposed to be in the cards" for her.

"My parents both immigrated from Taiwan," she told NBC. "My grandparents had fled mainland China during the civil war. We never discussed [politics] at the dinner table."

To her family, she told NBC, "politics was corruption, politics was fear and famine, and we were supposed to keep our heads down and study hard and get a good, stable, high-paying job to support the family."

Wu, who was born in Chicago, attended Harvard University and Harvard Law School. In her first semester at Harvard Law, she studied under Elizabeth Warren, one of her professors. The two would develop a close relationship, with Wu going on to work for Warren’s successful 2012 Senate campaign to defeat then-incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Brown.

Warren endorsed Wu over a number of other progressives in the race. She also picked up support from Massachusetts lawmakers Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, both Democrats, the state's Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, as well as The Boston Globe’s endorsement.

pic.twitter.com/hQ17cSuO8K — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 3, 2021

“Michelle is family,” Sen. Warren wrote on Twitter after Wu was elected earlier this month. “From teaching her in law school, to working together on my first Senate run, to supporting her campaigns, I’ve seen her positive energy, her good heart, and her ability to make big change for Boston. She will be a terrific mayor.”