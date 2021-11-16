Gouldsboro residents on Monday overwhelmingly supported a six-month ban on aquaculture development at a time when a Norwegian-backed company is looking to bring a large-scale salmon farm to the area.

“This isn’t right for us,” Tom Keenan, a carpenter and former clam digger, said after the brief meeting. “We’re a simple fishing village. We need to remain that way with locals running things for themselves.”

American Aquafarms is proposing to use a lobster processing factory in Prospect Harbor, a village in Gouldsboro, as home base for its closed-pen salmon farm in Frenchman Bay. The company, which has faced fierce backlash against its proposal to put the pens in the bay near Acadia National Park, has said it wants to renovate the 100,000-square-foot Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant that’s been vacant since April.

On Monday, about 200 people crowded into the Gouldsboro Community Center for a special town meeting that lasted less than 20 minutes and featured no debate. Although two ballot clerks were prepared to count raised hands holding cards, moderator Tim Pease quickly noted there was no need for an official count because it was clear residents overwhelmingly supported the ordinance.

It states that the town has not updated its Comprehensive Plan since 2005 and that “the existing Comprehensive Plan and ordinances are inadequate to address the needs and concerns of the town with respect to aquaculture land facilities of this type and size.”

It also references that the “specific facilities proposed include the development of aquaculture sites on a scale larger than previously achieved in North America, and the proposal includes offshore sites and a land-based facility to be used at least as a processing plant and hatchery.”

The ordinance, which is now in effect, gives the Planning Board six months to update the comprehensive plan, said Select Board Chairman Dana Rice. If they complete their work in time, residents will be asked to approve the updates at the annual town meeting in June.

The issue came before the select board in late October following a unanimous vote by the Planning Board in support of the moratorium.

After the Planning Board vote, an American Aquafarms spokeswoman said the company will work with the town “as a partner to enact ordinances that protect their interests and allows for businesses to bring increased investments and jobs to the community.”

“Ultimately, this project – and a successful aquaculture industry across the state – will result in a stronger, coastal economy and a healthier, sustainable environment for us all,” read the statement from spokesperson Mary Erin Casale.

Just last month, American Aquafarms announced it has hired a new American-based CEO to lead the company’s efforts to put two closed-pen salmon farm systems off Bar Harbor. From there, the fish would be transported via boat to the processing plant in Prospect Harbor, according to applications on file with the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

After Monday’s meeting, Dwight Rodgers, a seafood dealer who specializes in lobsters, said most people in town think the proposal needs a lot more research.

“My knee-jerk reaction when I first heard about it is, I would be opposed to it because there are so many risks involved,” he said.

Flutist Deirdre McArdle said the town needs to update its ordinances to be better prepared for large-scale development.

“I’m very against the project,” she said. “I think it’s wrong for Maine. It’s not the right thing for this area. It will hurt the village of Prospect Harbor. It’s right in the shadow of Acadia National Park.”

The American Aquafarms project is one of four large-scale fish farms to be proposed in Maine in recent years. The first to get full approval – located in Bucksport on a former paper mill site – has yet to break ground. Whole Oceans plans to build a land-based salmon farm there.

In Belfast, Nordic Aquafarms also plans to build a land-based salmon farm, although local opposition has led to lawsuits that seek to prevent it from being built.

And in Jonesport, the Planning Board is expected to review and possibly give final approval next month to Kingfish Maine, which proposes to raise yellowtail kingfish in a land-based aquaculture system.