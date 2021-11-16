The mayors of Lewiston and Auburn delivered a message on Monday encouraging residents of the Twin Cities to “shop small” during the upcoming holiday season.



In a joint press release, Auburn mayor Jason Levesque and Lewiston mayor Mark Cayer proclaimed Saturday, November 27th as Small Business Saturday to highlight the importance of supporting independently owned businesses.

“As a city that prides itself on small businesses, it’s extremely important to not only celebrate (local businesses) but to patronize them,” said Levesque.

Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday was established in 2010 to encourage consumers to shop locally.

“Our local businesses have creatively pivoted during the pandemic to stay operational and serve their customers,” said Cayer. “We are thankful for their perseverance, and it is my hope that Lewiston residents shop local on Small Business Saturday, throughout the holidays, and get in the habit of doing so year-round.”