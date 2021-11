A 10-day strike at a dairy plant in Allegany County is over.

Teamsters Local 264 says members at Friendship Dairy voted by a two-to-one margin to ratify a collective bargaining agreement.

The union says more than 200 workers went on strike earlier this month because Friendship Dairy and its parent company, Saputo Inc., tried to cut health care benefits.

The union says the new three-year agreement preserves the current health care plan and includes 4% raises.