Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving current member of the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

"It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work for our great state," Leahy said Monday that he and his wife, Marcelle, determined. "It’s time to come home."

Leahy, 81, as President pro tempore of the Senate, is third in line for the presidency. The Vermont lawmaker, who was first elected in 1974, has served in the Senate for 8 terms. Leahy is one of the so-called "Watergate Babies," elected following President Richard Nixon's resignation.

During his time representing the Green Mountain State, Vermont has shifted from one of the most conservative states to one of the most progressive.

The Vermont lawmaker appeared in two of director Christopher Nolan's "Batman" films, "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises," as a member of the Wayne Enterprises board. In the 2008 film "The Dark Knight," Leahy's character defiantly tells the Joker, played by the late Heath Ledger, that "we're not intimidated by thugs."

Leahy has donated all residuals and royalties from his film appearances to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vt., where he read comic books as a child.

