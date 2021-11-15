CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the City of Cleveland are celebrating the opening of the new Opportunity Corridor Boulevard​.

In addition to transportation benefits for the Greater Cleveland area, the project is designed to foster economic development, better jobs and a new identity for the community.

The Opportunity Corridor encompasses nearly 1,000 acres on Cleveland’s southeast side and is anchored by University Circle and the Cleveland Clinic.

More than $70 million of the $207 million construction costs have been spent with disadvantaged businesses, according to ODOT.

The full length of the Opportunity Corridor connects East 55th Street at I-490 to East. 105th St. in University Circle: It opened on Friday, Nov. 12.

The first two sections of the Opportunity Corridor were opened in 2017 and 2018. Construction will continue through June 2022 including striping, landscaping, bridge painting, and asphalt work.

Amanda McFarland, ODOT's Northeast Ohio public information officer, talked with Spectrum News 1 about the impact of opening the Opportunity Corridor to traffic.