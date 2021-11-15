While the restaurant industry may still be reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Portland’s Food Fork Lab is thriving because of it.

“There’s a glimmer on the horizon,” said Liz Mott, 50, of Wells, who runs a baking company, the Sunnyfield Baking Co., out of space she rents at the lab’s location in Portland.

The food-focused business incubator is doing so well, it is expanding from its 5,200-square-foot location on Parris Street to a new, 30,000-square-foot space on Darling Avenue in South Portland.

“We’ve had a major burst of (businesses) opening up,” said Corinne Tompkins, Food Fork Lab’s General Manager.

Tompkins said the lab is open to anyone looking to start or grow a food-related business, whether they’re caterers, personal chefs, street vendors, food truck owners or even people producing consumer goods.

Members of the Food Fork Lab get access to commercial-grade kitchen equipment, table space for food prep, and even storage space, if they need it.

Prior to the pandemic, the lab had close to 30 members using its kitchens, packaging tables and storage space. Now, Tompkins said, there are more than 50 members of the Lab, with a waiting list of new business owners eager to join.

The lab’s space has given Mott’s company a boost. While she’s been running her own business since 2011, operating out of a home kitchen is much more challenging than utilizing the Food Fork Lab’s space.

On a recent visit to the lab, she showed off her day’s work: the creation of close to 150 scones that she planned to sell wholesale to Coffee by Design.

“If I had done it at home, it would’ve taken me eight hours,” she said. “Here, it takes me three hours, and there’s space to move around, and no dog to let out.”

The lab has been marked by a series of ups and downs. Originally incorporated in 2016 as a for-profit enterprise, it was promptly sold to Pilotworks, a company based in New York. About a year and a half later, Tompkins said, Pilotworks went bankrupt and Bill Seretta, the lab’s current executive director, rescued Food Fork Lab by turning it into a nonprofit in the fall of 2018.

Like so many industries, the restaurant industry has struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. According to the National Restaurant Association, more than 110,000 food-related businesses closed across the country in 2020.

Newer association data from this August, indicates a bounce back within the industry, but employment levels that are still around 8% below pre-pandemic levels.

Tompkins said the lab has felt the effects of the pandemic, too. Members pay fees, with a sliding scale that depends on how much or how little assistance an individual or organization needs. While the nonprofit has qualified for some federal grants, she said 70% of the lab’s revenue comes from membership, and about 30% of the lab’s seasonal members — companies that usually come back in the spring to prepare for the summer season — simply didn’t show up in 2020.

“A lot of people didn’t (show up) because there was nothing to go out to,” she said.

In response, Tompkins said she created a program to bring in volunteers to assist business owners with the mechanics of running a business. Today, members can get professional advice on filing taxes, marketing and branding their business and, even, legal advice.

“The addition of the incubator program was what saved Fork Food Lab during the pandemic,” she said.

Nick Kafer, Food Fork Lab’s operations manager, credited the pandemic with the lab’s recent success. Food industry employees who found themselves out of work, Kafer said, began dreaming of going into business for themselves.

“We made it a lot easier for people to start these businesses they’d been sitting on forever,” he said.

Kafer noted that the emerging trend of upscale take-out, referred to as meals-to-go, has also driven the lab’s success. He knows of at least eight members who are making a living off take-out food.

Josh Gustitus, 30, is the kitchen manager for Lake & Co., which became a member at the lab back in 2017. The catering company was founded to serve functions such as weddings, but he said the company has had to pivot since the pandemic. Now, he said, the company also offers meals-to-go, including an online ordering system.

“It allows us to keep doing catering without doing weddings and events,” he said.

Gustitus said the extra space, stovetops and ovens provided by the lab have made adjusting to the pandemic, and running a business, much easier.

“We would not be able to do that without this place,” he said.