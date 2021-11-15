Events are a big part of why the St. Pete Pier has been so successful for small businesses.

Especially for all the vendors who sell at the Pier’s Market Place.

The marketplace opened in 2020 as part of the $92 million St. Pete Pier District.

Officials say 16 out of 17 of the market vendors on the Pier have renewed their leases, with additional vendors in the works of being added.

“I think it’s been hugely successful. We’ve had kind of an interesting challenge opening up in the middle of a pandemic, but we had the great advantage in being an outdoor property that gave us a great advantage,” said Stephanie Addis, the director of retail services at Colliers.

The property Management Group Collier also says they have future plans to add additional businesses to the marketplace.