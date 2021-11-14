Bar Harbor enjoyed a busy tourism season. And that contributed to $2.2 million in parking fees this summer.

The parking fees, permits and fines were nearly double the previous summer, when the COVID-19 pandemic stymied tourism in 2020, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The National Park Service hasn't released October visitation figures for Acadia National Park, but visitation is expected to set a record.

As for parking fees, towns are restricted on how the money may be used.

Bar Harbor plans to spend the money are on parking improvements at the town-owned ferry terminal, lighting upgrades along Route 3 and bike racks and other local improvements.