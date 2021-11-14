PASS-A-GRILLE, Fla. — Plans for a new hotel in Pass-A-Grille are concerning some residents, especially since they include knocking down a historic building on Eighth Avenue.

What You Need To Know A new 42,000-square-foot hotel has been proposed for Pass-A-Grille



The building's size would make it the largest structure in the area





Opponents worry that the size of the structure would affect the town's historic appeal



Proponents of the plan say everything proposed for the hotel is up to code

"I feel protective of what I grew up with," said lifelong resident Danielle Micklitsh, noting the town is considered a top tourist destination for its beaches.

"For me, it's my roots," she added.

In 1945 Micklitsh's great-grandfather built the The Keystone Motel, which is still owned and operated by her family. A painting of her grandmother is on the backside of the building overlooking Eighth Avenue.

"It's small, quaint," she said. "That's what people love. It's not over-developed."

Micklitsh said there the area has seen plenty of growth, but worries that a new 42,000-square-foot, three-story hotel could change the small town's historic appeal.

"It's going to be much larger than what we're used to," she said.

If built, she said the new hotel would be the largest structure in that community.

"I feel like I would be doing a disservice to not care," said Micklitsh.

#TODAY As I interviewed the Friends of Pass-A-Grille about a new hotel on 8th Avenue the owner of the lot walked up and said he was ready to speak publicly about the project and concerns of locals. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/9piAFMuD25 — Fadia Mayté Patterson M.S. (@FadiaTVNews) November 14, 2021

Dave Feinburg has been living in Pass-A-Grille since 1959. He owns the former Marine Apartments where the new hotel could be built and recently talked publicly about the project for the first time.

"I'm retiring and selling it to a responsible development group," he said, adding that everything about the project's 27 hotel rooms and 50-plus parking spots is up to code.

"They're doing everything within the code that they are allowed to do," Feinburg said. "There are people that are upset that it might be bigger than they want. We all live here and we all have the right to sell and we all have the right to complain."

Former town commissioner Bev Jackson founded the Friends of Pass-A-Grille, a grassroots organization that aims to preserve the historic charm of the town.

"At the end of the day we don't want enemies," said Jackson, who is concerned that the new hotel's height could block views of the ocean for other buildings.

"If this gets built we can never change our community back," she said.