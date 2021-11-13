CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is back open Saturday after being closed yesterday following the death of its main attraction Winter the dolphin.

The facility closed Friday to allow the staff to grieve.

Winter died Thursday night after battling a possible gastrointestinal infection. Winter was 16 years old.

The aquarium said Winter's condition was determined to be "critical" Wednesday evening, and she was receiving treatment from some of the top veterinary specialists in the nation who were exploring all avenues to save her life.

CMA has planned for a memorial for Winter on November 20.

On Saturday, CMA veterinarians are expected to discuss the findings from a necropsy done on Winter.

Also, aquarium staff has set up wood boards to allow people to post pictures, cards and memories of Winter.

I’m live this morning at @CMAquarium, where a memorial for @WinterDolphin is growing. We’re expected to learn more today about what led to her passing. The aquarium is also re-opening today at 10 AM. Been such a sad few days here. 😢 #WinterTheDolphin @BN9 pic.twitter.com/3riGKx2qUH — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) November 13, 2021

Winter was widely known for her prosthetic tail. She was first found in the waters of the Florida coast back in 2005 when she was caught in a crab trap. The circulation to her tail was cut off, eventually leading to its loss as she recovered at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The story inspired people around the world and was the subject of the two “Dolphin Tale” movies, which were filmed in Pinellas County.

“We’re all devastated,” said CMA President Dr. James Powell. “Our staff are devastated. The world is sad to have lost an animal ambassador that has inspired us all.”