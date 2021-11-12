MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A Raleigh-Durham International Airport spokesperson says contractors have replaced a circuit breaker to fully restore power to all systems in Terminal 2 after a massive power outage shut down operations Friday morning.

What You Need To Know More than 100 flights were delayed or cancelled because of a power outage at Raleigh-Durham International Airport





Power outage announced at 4 a.m. by airport authority





The outage was caused by water damage to one of the main power breakers





Power has been fully restored





Travelers including Floyd Valentine had big shakeups to international flights

In total, more than 100 flights were canceled or delayed because of a rare power failure at the airport.

Airport officials announced at 4 a.m. Friday that two-thirds of Terminal 2 didn’t have power, which sent systems used for security, ticketing and baggage off line.

We are experiencing major power outages in Terminal 2 that are impacting our ability to serve passengers. Terminal 1 is unaffected. We encourage guests to check with their airline for flight status prior to arriving at the airport. Follow us for updates as they come available. — RDU Airport (@RDUAirport) November 12, 2021

The result was an immediate delay in flights for travelers expecting to arrive and depart from the airport.

“Early this morning we found water damage for one of our main power breakers for Terminal 2," spokeswoman Crystal Feldman said.

Domestic and international flights were put on hold until later in the day, with some cancellations. Feldman said flights were also diverted to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

At RDU, long lines stretched around areas outside TSA, ticket counters and baggage check.

As travelers slumped over counters and waited in winding queues, confusion became a common theme for international fliers, including Floyd Valentine.

#Today These are international travelers flying with American Airlines who are lost and confused. The RDU Airport is experiencing massive delays. A spokeswoman told me they are doing all they can to get the power systems back online. @SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/jJpEjd8QGM — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) November 12, 2021

Valentine, who said he arrived at the airport close to 9 a.m., booked flights from RDU to Jamaica through Miami International Airport.

“My flight was to be at 11:45 a.m.,” Valentine said, but it was pushed back to around 12:45 p.m.

”It’s really frustrating," he said. "I’ve been here for a while. I’m tired; I’m really beat.”

All 10 airlines at Terminal 2, including Valentine’s carrier American Airlines, experienced major disruption to flight information systems. Employees of several airlines manually checked bags and printed boarding passes.

Big Update! Read Below. https://t.co/2Nr3a5gA41 — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) November 12, 2021

Contractors called in by RDU leaders had fully restored power to all systems in Terminal 2 later Friday, but officials still cautioned travelers about possible delays.

“Flyers should still anticipate longer wait times, so be sure to check with your airline for flight status and arrive at the airport early,” RDU Airport advised through its Twitter account.