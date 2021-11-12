A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress, the Justice Department announced Friday.

The House of Representatives voted to hold Bannon in contempt in October after the former White House adviser defied a subpoena from panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the Department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law," Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote in a statement Friday. "Today's charges reflect the Department's steadfast commitment to these principles."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.