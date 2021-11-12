DALLAS — A Dallas resident has been fighting to save a restaurant that's been bringing Mediterranean and Moroccan culture to Dallas for 13 years. Once a longtime customer, she’s now an owner.

"Once I heard that she was struggling and everything happened, I wanted to be able to help," Suzana Taha, current co-owner of Medina Oven & Bar, said. "I want to this legacy to stay."

Taha took over Medina to help out the late owner Sam’s wife. He started the restaurant in 2013. The pandemic, along with the husband’s passing, left the restaurant lacking in original quality. Taha, being a loyal customer, dreamed of owning a restaurant and decided to take the business on.

“I’m like a joker card,” she said. ”Sometimes I’m a busgirl, sometimes on the front. It depends on the day.”

Customers Carolyn and Larry Joe have been loyal customers for five years and say Taha's welcoming spirit keeps them coming back. They're happy Taha has kept quality, atmosphere and culture alive.

"He (Sam) recognized me when I was pregnant with my son,” Carolyn Joe said. "When I gave birth to my son we came back here. He exclaimed, 'Oh, the baby’s [here]!’ He's really connected with each of his customers like they are family."

Taha will do anything to preserve the integrity of the restaurant.

"Love challenge in life,” she said. "I think this is what has helped me to be here."

She hopes to keep it a safe space for Dallas residents to enjoy.