A new grant program will help provide mental health services and stress relief for Maine farmers facing an onslaught of challenges.

The allocation of half a million dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will go to the new Maine Farmer and Rancher Stress Assistance Network, according to a state release.

"The pandemic, droughts, supply chain disruptions and labor challenges are creating heightened levels of stress in our agriculture community," Amanda Beal, the head of the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said in the release. "We are committed to doing more to increase awareness and access to existing resources and finding new ways to help people to cope with stress and mental health challenges."

The new assistance network launches next month as part of a national program created by the 2018 federal Farm Bill. It will offer referrals and support services for agricultural producers experiencing stress, as well as a wellness fund to provide direct support to 200 farms and grants for farmers of color and those from marginalized communities.

“Participants can receive a direct connection to mental health counseling, financial support to buy adaptive equipment, assistance with workplace conflict, and referral for a business consultation,” the release said.

The University of Maine cooperative extension says farmers face suicide rates two to three times higher than the national average. Particular stressors, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, can include financial issues and debt, regulatory pressures, chemical exposures, crop and livestock losses, impacts from weather, or work-related injuries.

Part of Northwestern Maine remains in a severe drought as of this month, and more of the state was ravaged by dry conditions this year and last, heightening many farmers’ struggles during the economic downturn of the pandemic.

