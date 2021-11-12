COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) recently received the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award for hiring veterans.

COTA was one of 849 recipients of the award that was presented to the organization by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion program is the only federal program that honors employers who recruit, hire and retain veterans.

"We are truly honored that COTA has received this national recognition for our commitment to hiring our nation's heroes," said COTA president and CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton. "Each of us owes our nation's veterans our deepest gratitude and should strive to provide them with opportunities to continue as role models, serving their community. COTA and Central Ohio benefit from the strong work ethic, incredible skill and dedication of a veteran workforce."

COTA, which employs 112 veterans, earned the prestigious Gold Award after applying earlier this year.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award must meet rigorous veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages.