President Joe Biden and China's president Xi Jinping are set to hold a virtual meeting on Monday amid rising tensions between the two countries, the White House announced Friday.

There has been no shortage of tension in the relationship in recent months as Biden has made clear he sees China's actions on a number of fronts as concerning

The two leaders will "discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between" the two countries and find ways to work together on common interests, White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote in a release.

"Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the" People's Republic of China," Psaki added.

"We hope the U.S. will work together with China to jointly strive to make the leaders’ summit a success and bring China-U.S. ties back to the right track of sound and stable development," Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Friday

This week, leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party cleared the way for Xi seek another five-year term as the country's ruler, declaring his ideology the "essence of Chinese culture." This is only the third time in history the party has issued such a resolution, having done it previously under Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

The president has criticized China for human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in northwest China, squelching pro-democracy efforts in Hong Kong, and resisting global pressure to cooperate fully with investigations into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Tensions have also been exacerbated recently by the Chinese military’s flying dozens of sorties near the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

Biden, at the G20 meeting in Rome and again at the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, criticized Xi for failing to show up to the summits, where world leaders discussed the way forward on the pandemic and steps to ease the impact of climate change.

Biden said in Glasgow that he thinks it's "a big mistake, quite frankly" for China not to have showed up to the summit. ”The rest of the world is going to look to China and say, what value added have they provided?"

Both Biden and Xi took part in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) virtual meeting on Friday, where leaders discussed efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and support the global economic recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.