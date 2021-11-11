CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group is helping veterans with their transition out of the military.

What You Need To Know

Chanda Mofu is a U.S. Army veteran currently working in banking

Mofu is helping veterans interested in the finance industry start their careers

He’s part of the Charlotte chapter of Veterans on Wall Street, which offers networking and resources

The Charlotte chapter of Veterans on Wall Street connects veterans interested in a career in financial services with other veterans and resources.

U.S. Army veteran Chanda Mofu is the co-chair of the group.

“It’s a tight-knit group of people who just want to be able to serve, get together and help those who need help transitioning out of the service,” Mofu said.

Mofu served in the Army infantry for 20 years before starting a career in banking in Charlotte.

He keeps many of the memories of his service in a vacation rental on his property.

“This really is here not necessarily history, but a reminder of what it was to be able to give,” Mofu said.

When he transitioned out of the military, he quickly learned the importance of networking and education.

“If you ask, you show interest and continue to study and meet people and figure out what roles are good for you or are a good fit. Life seems to open up for you different opportunities,” Mofu said.

Once he was in the financial sector, he decided to join the group to make the process smoother for other veterans with similar goals.

“I wanted to give in a way that I wasn’t helped, and it wasn’t anyone’s fault, I just didn’t know how to do it,” Mofu said.

The Charlotte chapter of Veterans on Wall Street also offers volunteer opportunities for veterans.

If you are interested in joining, contact Mofu via email at chanda.mofu@wellsfargo.com.