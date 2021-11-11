BUFFALO, N.Y. — Unionization ballots are on the way to local Starbucks employees, setting up for a historic vote in Western New York, Starbucks union organizers confirmed Wednesday night.

That means the company's appeal to National Labor Relations Board asking to delay elections at three Buffalo area restaurants has failed.

If workers at the Starbucks locations on Elmwood Avenue, Camp Road and Genesee Street vote to join the union Starbucks Workers United, they would be the first out of 8,000 Starbucks stores in the U.S. to be unionized.

Ballots must be mailed back to the NLRB by Dec. 8.

Meanwhile, three more area Starbucks locations are looking to unionize. Those petitions are currently pending with the National Labor Relations Board.