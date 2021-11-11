Former President Donald Trump has mounted a last-ditch effort to keep the National Archives from turning over his White House records to the House panel probing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as a Friday deadline looms.

The news comes days after a federal judge rejected his request to block the documents — which include White House visitor logs, call logs and handwritten memos from staffers — from being turned over to the House Select Committee investigating the deadly attack.

The former president’s attorneys filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, asking the court to block the documents while their legal challenge continues.

“In this appeal, the Court will consider novel and important constitutional issues of first impression concerning separation of powers, presidential records, and executive privilege,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

“If no administrative injunction issues from this Court, then the records at issue will be produced on November 12, at 6:00 p.m.,” the brief continues. “Put simply, this motion seeks only a brief pause in the production; it will not prejudice the other arguments or requests to be made by the parties in this important appeal.”

The House panel is expected to begin receiving documents on Friday evening, barring a court order.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan this week twice rejected attempts from Trump to temporarily block the release of the documents — one, an emergency appeal shortly after midnight on Tuesday, and a formal ruling later that evening.

Chutkan ruled that Congress had a strong public interest in obtaining the records related to the violent riot, during which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's win in November's presidential election. Multiple people died in the insurrection.

“At bottom, this is a dispute between a former and incumbent President,” Judge Chutkan said. “And the Supreme Court has already made clear that in such circumstances, the incumbent’s view is accorded greater weight.”

Trump “does not acknowledge the deference owed” to Biden’s judgment as the current president, Chutkan added, noting examples of past presidents declining to assert executive privilege.

Judge Chutkan rejected what she said was Trump’s claim that executive privilege "exists in perpetuity," adding: "Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”

A spokesperson for the former president wrote on Twitter shortly after Chutkan’s ruling that they would appeal the decision, adding that the case "was destined to be decided by the Appellate Courts."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.