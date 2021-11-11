Amazon is delaying the opening of its new warehouse facility in Clay.

In a short statement, the retail giant says it anticipates the opening of the fulfillment center to take place during the first quarter of 2022.

The 3.8 million-square-foot warehouse was initially targeted to open this fall.

The delay is blamed on a worldwide shortage of available parts needed to complete the infrastructure of the plant, which includes 10 miles of computer-driven conveyor belts.

The news caught town officials by surprise.

"We're questioning it ourselves because, of course, we are anxious to see this facility open and bring with it the employment that we think will help not only the town of Clay, but our Central New York economy," Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski said.

While Amazon pegged the target opening date as anytime in the first quarter, Ulatowski said his sources place the opening in early January.