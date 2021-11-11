New York state Sen. James Skoufis said Wednesday a company’s executives tried to lie their way into landing the company a giant tax break in Orange County, and has formally requested the county district attorney investigate the executives for possible perjury charges.

Skoufis, the chairman of the Senate’s Investigations Committee, announced his actions against medical supply giant Medline, standing just outside Medline’s warehouse on Route 416 in Montgomery.

He was joined by several members of the activist group Residents Protecting Montgomery (RPM), who had been warning town and state officials for three years about what they believed to be lies made by Medline executives to help the company secure the tax break.

Medline was seeking a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement worth $17 million in property tax abatements over 15 years from the Montgomery Industrial Development Agency (IDA).

Medline executives wrote in its 2019 PILOT application that without tax relief, the company would probably not build the warehouse in Montgomery.

“Medline has explored other sites in NJ & PA,” an executive wrote on page 10 of the application. “Without the contemplated financial assistance, it is likely those other sites will be pursued.”

RPM President Don Berger begged local officials not to believe that Medline would cancel the project at a site in which they had already invested.

“We’ve been following this very, very strongly,” Berger said. “When we would bring it up at our town board meetings, our planning board meetings and in particular, the IDA meetings, they would shrug it off and not pay attention to what we had to say.”

Medline eventually withdrew the PILOT application after Skoufis and other community leaders began researching it.

Skoufis said Wednesday that once he learned in July that Medline was seeking tax relief in a different way — by taking legal action to lower the assessment on the property — he asked his investigative staff to look back through Medline’s original PILOT request and other documents.

The senator said Medline executives appeared to have lied about plans to build the warehouse elsewhere, since the company still went forward with the project in Montgomery after not receiving the PILOT.

“There is potential criminal activity here,” Skoufis said, noting that executives fill out the PILOT applications under penalty of perjury. “We believe there are grounds to at least explore and investigate whether perjury was committed by Medline executives, and/or (whether) there was corruption by the government.”

Skoufis’s staff sent their request to District Attorney David Hoovler Wednesday, along with other documents.

The senator's team also believes Medline may have failed to disclose pending litigation involving the company in its 2019 PILOT application, and tried to improperly influence the process through emails.

Orange County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Borek confirmed the office had received the documents from Skoufis.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office takes all allegations of fraud involving public monies seriously,” Borek wrote in an email Wednesday, “and will conduct as expeditious an investigation as possible into these allegations.”

Skoufis said his investigative staff is also taking second looks at PILOT applications by other developers to find out if there are any other possible instances of fraud.

Asked if he believes Medline executives were dishonest in their PILOT application, Montgomery IDA Executive Director Conor Eckert wrote, “The agency had no reason to doubt the information provided in the application. The company ultimately decided to withdraw their application for incentives. The agency had no further involvement with the company.”

Several attempts to reach Medline executives for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.